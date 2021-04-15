Cooler than normal temps into the weekend, few showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, breezy, low 37

Friday: Partly sunny, high 57

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated pm sprinkles, high 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few pm showers, high 61

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday evening,

It has been a chilly day today with highs barely into the lower 50s. This evening will be chilly as well with temps falling into the 40s with chills into the 30s. Overnight skies will remain mixed to mostly cloudy with lows dropping to the mid to upper 30s, but with the wind, chills will start near 30, with some upper 20s possible north.

Friday will be another cool day, but a warmer day with highs in the middle to upper 50s under partly sunny skies. Expect a cool night Friday night with lows closer to 40. We will see mostly cloudy skies on Saturday, and a few isolated sprinkles possible late day, with the best chances in the southeast part of our area.

Sunday will have a slightly warmer day with highs closer to normal in the lower 60s. Isolated showers will be possible again in the afternoon, slightly better chances on Sunday. On Monday skies will clear out, but temps will remain slightly below normal in the lower 60s. Tuesday starts with some sunshine, but clouds increase through the day with cold rain showers late.

Highs on Tuesday will be in the lower 60s, but will fall to the middle to lower 30s Tuesday night. Wednesday will be cool again in the middle 50s with clearing skies. Thursday will start off cool in the low to mid 30s with highs in the lower 60s with more sunshine.

-Dave