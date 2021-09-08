Cooler temps return to Columbus area for the end of the week

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • Tonight: Mostly clear, cool.  Low 56
  • Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 76
  • Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny.  High 82 (55)
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A cold front has worked through the area tonight and this will set the stage for lighter winds overnight tonight and clearing skies. This will give us temps falling into the lower 50s to middle 50s here in town.

Thursday should be a fairly nice day with a good deal of sunshine. A weak disturbance will ripple across our area later in the day and this may bring an isolated shower or two, otherwise highs will remain in the middle 70s. Temps will be even cooler on Friday morning with lower 50s and even some upper 40s possible outside of town.

Friday should be a spectacular day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We will see numbers fall quickly into the 60s during football games Friday night. The weekend looks awesome too, with highs in the lower 80s Saturday (and for the Buckeyes game), and mid 80s on Sunday.

Next week clouds will increase a bit on Monday & Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, but highs will remain in the middle 80s. We could tip to the upper 80s on Wednesday as a few storms will pop up ahead of the cold front. Temps will remain quite mild however.

-Dave

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Law enforcement agencies asking for more funding

Young children located gun in yard

9/11: 20 years later

Protecting survivors of domestic violence

NBC4 journalists share experience of covering 9-11, returning 20 years later

FULL DISCUSSION: NBC4 team talks covering 9-11 attacks in NYC, return trip 20 years later

More Local News