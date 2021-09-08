Cooler temps return to Columbus area for the end of the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool. Low 56

Thursday: Mostly sunny, slight chance of showers. High 76

Friday: Sunny, nice day. High 78 (53)

Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 82 (55)

Sunday: Mostly sunny, warmer. High 85 (64)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

A cold front has worked through the area tonight and this will set the stage for lighter winds overnight tonight and clearing skies. This will give us temps falling into the lower 50s to middle 50s here in town.

Thursday should be a fairly nice day with a good deal of sunshine. A weak disturbance will ripple across our area later in the day and this may bring an isolated shower or two, otherwise highs will remain in the middle 70s. Temps will be even cooler on Friday morning with lower 50s and even some upper 40s possible outside of town.

Friday should be a spectacular day with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 70s. We will see numbers fall quickly into the 60s during football games Friday night. The weekend looks awesome too, with highs in the lower 80s Saturday (and for the Buckeyes game), and mid 80s on Sunday.

Next week clouds will increase a bit on Monday & Tuesday ahead of our next cold front, but highs will remain in the middle 80s. We could tip to the upper 80s on Wednesday as a few storms will pop up ahead of the cold front. Temps will remain quite mild however.

-Dave