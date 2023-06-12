QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain clearing, breezy, high 71

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 52

Tuesday: Rain & PM storms, high 70

Wednesday: AM rain clearing, high 75

Thursday: Warmer, sct’d showers, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

Rain is clearing up this morning, following what was our first measurable rain in three weeks for Central Ohio Sunday evening and overnight. We picked up just under half an inch at the Columbus airport. For the rest of Monday, expect any lingering drizzle activity to clear, and clouds to decrease throughout the day. Could see an isolated shower this afternoon, but otherwise mainly dry. Breezy conditions persist, and we will be cooler, topping out in the lower 70s.

For Tuesday, we start the morning dry, then rain moves in, first to our northwest during late-morning, then eventually into Central Ohio close to lunch time. This first round of rain will be fairly light, but shower activity increases in coverage and intensity as the day goes on. Expect a few thunderstorms later in the day with windy conditions at times. Highs remain near 70.

Rain continues overnight and into Wednesday morning, but gradually clears earlier in the day. We’ll still be a bit breezy, with highs topping out in the middle 70s.

We warm up into Thursday, with highs topping out in the lower 80s, putting us back closer to average for this time of year. Expect a few scattered showers and storms, mainly later in the day Thursday.

Friday looks to remain dry, with mostly sunny skies, and highs remaining in the low to middle 80s, likely marking our nicest day of the week.

-McKenna