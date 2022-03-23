QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mixed clouds, low 46

Thursday: Partly sunny, still mild, high 57

Friday: Mainly cloudy, showers later, high 48

Saturday: Colder rain showers, high 42

Sunday: Slow clearing, chilly, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After a bumpy afternoon/evening with showers and storms around, with multiple reports of hail and wind, we are now seeing calming conditions in our area. Winds will be breezy still overnight tonight, as temperatures slowly fall back to the middle 40s, still well above normal for this time of the year.

For Thursday expect for clouds to increase in coverage through the day, but temps will still remain mild for late March with highs in the middle to upper 50s. We still will have a few isolated showers late Thursday into Thursday night, but nothing strong/heavy/severe expected.

Friday will be a cooler day with mostly cloudy skies early, giving way to rain showers later in the day and into the night. Most of it will be light later on Friday, but temps will be impacted with highs in the upper 40s. As progressively colder air moves in with each one of these systems, high temps will fall. This will mean colder mornings too, with temps in the middle 30s Saturday morning.

So as light precipitation is falling Saturday morning, it could fall in the form of cold rain showers mixed with wet snow showers to start the weekend. Rain showers should taper off by late in the day on Saturday with highs only in the lower 40s. We will see some clearing on Sunday but still a brisk day with temps in the lower 40s.

Numbers will fall to a very chilly lower to middle 20 reading to start Monday, and only climb back up into the middle 40s during the day on Monday with clouds increasing later. Rain showers will return to our forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs will be back in the upper 40s on Tuesday and upper 50s on Wednesday.

-Dave