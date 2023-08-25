QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, still mild, low 68

Saturday: Mixed clouds, few isolated showers, high 85

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 81

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, high 82

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, few pops late, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

It has been a warm and muggy day today, with temps back up into the mid to upper 80s, but a cold front is bringing down temps and humidity a bit already this evening. It will be a slow drop tonight as most of the rain and storms are moving south of the Ohio River tonight, and will leave us with calmer weather for Football Friday Nite.

Overnight expect a mix of clouds, light winds and temps falling to the mid to upper 60s. We will have to watch for some fog to form overnight in the east and northeast, in areas that have had large amounts of rain over the past few days. Some of that fog could potentially move toward the Columbus area to start the morning.

Temps will climb to near normal (slightly above) in the middle 80s on Saturday with a few pop-ups possible in the afternoon to early evening on the far eastern fringe of the heat dome to our west. We will have clearing and cooler air moving in Sunday, with sunshine and highs in the lower 80s.

Monday expect a beautiful start to the week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s. Tuesday will be a nice day too, with seasonal temps, but a chance of showers late with a cold front dropping in. Tuesday overnight into Wednesday temps will be cooler, with lows in the mid to upper 50s. Wednesday should be a beautiful day with clearing and highs in the middle 70s.

Thursday and Friday will see cooler mornings in the 50s and highs in the middle to upper 70s on Thursday, and back to the lower 80s for Friday.

-Dave