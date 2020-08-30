Cooler temps and sunshine to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 60

Monday: Partly sunny, high 81

Tuesday: Rain & storms expected, high 83

Wednesday: Chance for showers and storms, high 82

Thursday: Chance for showers and storms, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

We’re wrapping up the weekend with sunshine and cooler temperatures. Temperatures will stay seasonal through the workweek as showers and thunderstorms return.

Thanks to the influence of high pressure back in charge, clouds have been clearing out and we have a light north to northwest breeze. Early morning lows are below normal for a change and are back down to the 50s.

Not only is it cooler, but we’re finally getting a break from the humidity as well! Today we’ll stay under a mostly sunny sky as highs climb into the upper 70s, which is just below our normal high of 82 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll see more clouds filter in. Temperatures will stay seasonal and fall to around 60 degrees.

On Monday, clouds will keep moving in. Temperatures will be mild and climb up to the lower 80s. Along with the clouds, we’ll see a chance for a few showers, mostly south of the Ohio River.

We could see a few showers and storms pop up ahead of a boundary on Tuesday afternoon, as highs climb to the mid 80s.

The better chance for more rain and storms will come with the passing of a front Tuesday night into Wednesday.

The chance for showers and storms will stay in the forecast Thursday and Friday as another front moves through.

High pressure then takes charge again on Saturday which will bring an nice and cooler start to the weekend.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz