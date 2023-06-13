QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rain & storms, heavier later, high 69

Tonight: Rain showers, low 57

Wednesday: AM rain clearing, high 75

Thursday: Sct’d t-showers, high 80

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 77

Saturday: Partly cloudy, iso. shower, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

Our unsettled weather pattern continues, with cool temperatures, breezy conditions, and more rain on the way. Expect highs this afternoon to range in the 60s across the region. For Columbus, we’ll be running in the mid to upper 60s, with gusty conditions at times. Expect scattered and light rain moving in toward early afternoon, but that rain, and a few storms, increase in coverage and intensity as the day gets later.

Showers continue overnight and into Wednesday morning, before gradually tapering. We will be less breezy on Wednesday, and slightly warmer, with highs in the middle 70s and decreasing clouds.

For Thursday, expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms into the afternoon, with highs topping out right close to 80.

Friday looks to be one of our nicer days, with showers clearing up very early in the morning. Expect mainly sunny skies for the rest of the day, with highs in the upper 70s.

The weekend looks to start dry with just a few clouds Saturday. Other than an isolated shower chance late in the day, I think we’ll be mostly in the clear. Highs running close to 80.

Weather becomes a bit more unsettled, once again, going into the end of the weekend.

-McKenna