QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few sct’d PM showers, high 78

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 62

Wednesday: Light sct’d PM shower, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Seasonable sunshine, high 84

Saturday: Showers & storms, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got more of the same on the way for this Tuesday. We’ll see a few more scattered showers across the region this afternoon, and possibly a rumble of thunder. These showers will be fairly light in nature, and nothing to cancel plans over, you just may need the umbrella briefly this afternoon! Daytime highs today will be much cooler than normal, topping out in the upper 70s.

Wednesday will also be another near-repeat, with a few light, scattered afternoon showers. We’ll see high temperatures back up near 80 for Wednesday.

We start to dry out as we head into the end of the workweek. We’ll see highs in the lower 80s for Thursday with sunshine, and highs in the mid-80s, right near normal, with sunshine for Friday.

As we head into the weekend, our next round of showers and storms moves in, with scattered activity expected through the weekend.

-McKenna