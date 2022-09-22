QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing, cool, high 67

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 66

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 72

Sunday: Showers later, high 75

Monday: Clearing, cooler, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off with mainly dry conditions across the board, with temperatures well above normal to kick off the morning. However, by this afternoon, temperatures take a steep drop, especially considering where we topped out at yesterday, near 90°! For today, highs will top out in the middle 60s for most of us, under clearing skies. We will be fairly breezy throughout the day, with gusts to 25 MPH possible this afternoon.

The cooling trend continues into Friday. We start the morning off in the 40s across the board, seeing some of the coolest morning lows that we’ve seen since early May. Daytime highs on Friday will only top out in the middle 60s, yet again.

For Saturday, we start to warm up a bit, with high temperatures topping out in the lower 70s. Cloud cover will gradually build in on Saturday, making for a fairly cloudy day out.

We end the weekend Sunday with pretty seasonable temperatures, topping out in the middle 70s. The day starts off dry for the most part, but for the later half of the day, showers do start to move in, and we will be tracking rain into Sunday night.

-McKenna