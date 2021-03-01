Cooler temperatures and sunshine return for the workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Clouds clearing, brisk wind. High 42

Tonight: Mostly clear, chilling breeze and cold. Low 22

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 42

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine, warmer. High 52 (30)

Thursday: Sunny, cool again. High 41 (32)

Friday: Chilly sunshine. High 40 (25)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Even though most most calendars mark the start of spring this year with the vernal equinox on March 20, the entire month of March, April & May are included in meteorological spring!

Behind the cold front that brought a soggy end to the weekend, we will start to see drier and colder air move in for the start of the week. As clouds clear out through the afternoon, a 15-20 mph wind will continue out of the northwest helping to bring in drier but colder air. Temperatures will reach a high in the low to mid 40s, which is just a little below our normal high of 45.

As high pressure moves in tomorrow, it will keep clouds clearing out and slowly reduce the speed of the wind. As clouds clear out tonight temperatures will have no trouble falling down to the low 20, about 5 degrees below normal. This pattern of below normal temperatures will continue through the day with highs only hitting the lower 40s.

Much milder conditions move in Wednesday. We’ll see a southerly shift in wind, a mostly sunny sky and temperatures back un near 50 degrees.

Dry conditions will continue for the end of the week with cooler temperatures only topping off in the low 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz