Cooler start to the weekend ahead of thunderstorms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 60-65

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers late. High 80

Tonight: Chance for showers, low 66

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, storm. High 83

Monday: Partly sunny, muggy, scattered storms p.m. High 86

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Cooler air is still in place as we start off the weekend, but warmer temperatures and thunderstorms are not far behind.

Early this morning, we’ll see a few clouds and temperatures bottoming out in the low to mid 60s, which is just a touch below normal for this time of year.

Clouds will build back in through the day and help to cap temperatures around 80 degrees, which is about 5 degrees below normal. These clouds will be followed by showers and thunderstorms this evening and overnight thanks to a warm front lifting into the area.

As this front lifts from south to north tonight into Monday morning, it will usher in a warmer southeast breeze, helping to raise temperatures and trigger more thunderstorms.

Almost every day this week, we will see early morning lows around 70 degrees, a high in the mid 80s and chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

Another system moves through the area on Thursday and Friday and will bring a better chance for thunderstorms into the area with a cold front.

Have a great day!

-Liz