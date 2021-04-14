Cooler spring weather could bring rural frost

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Seasonably cool weather has returned after a warm first week of April. A weak wave of low pressure passing south of the area brought clouds a little rain across the southern counties of Ohio.

High pressure will provide a crisp northwesterly flow of air that will be reinforced by upper-level low pressure dropping south over the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic region late week.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Thursday, as cold air aloft leads to a few instability showers in northeast Ohio. Afternoon temperatures will barely get to 50 degrees, and then dip into the mid-30s early Friday, with scattered frost.

The weekend will be cool and on the cloudy side. A few spotty light showers will move through Saturday evening, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s. We’ll see another chance for showers Sunday afternoon as an upper disturbance approaches.

The weather looks more seasonable next week, though still a little cooler than normal.

Forecast

  • Wednesday: Mix clouds and sun. High 62
  • Thursday: Cloudy periods, cooler. sprinkles, chilly. High 50 (41)
  • Friday: Partly cloudy. High 54 (38)
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers p.m. High 56 (40)
  • Sunday: Clouds, showers likely. High 59 (43)
  • Monday: Partly sunny. High 63 (42)
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, shower. High 64 (44)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

More Weather

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss