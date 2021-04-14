Cooler spring weather could bring rural frost

Seasonably cool weather has returned after a warm first week of April. A weak wave of low pressure passing south of the area brought clouds a little rain across the southern counties of Ohio.

High pressure will provide a crisp northwesterly flow of air that will be reinforced by upper-level low pressure dropping south over the Great Lakes to the Mid-Atlantic region late week.

Skies will turn mostly cloudy Thursday, as cold air aloft leads to a few instability showers in northeast Ohio. Afternoon temperatures will barely get to 50 degrees, and then dip into the mid-30s early Friday, with scattered frost.

The weekend will be cool and on the cloudy side. A few spotty light showers will move through Saturday evening, with temperatures in the mid- to upper 50s. We’ll see another chance for showers Sunday afternoon as an upper disturbance approaches.

The weather looks more seasonable next week, though still a little cooler than normal.

Forecast