Cooler air filtered into Ohio, after a balmy day on Tuesday that brought readings in the upper 50s.

Low clouds have settled in behind a cold front, resulting in temperatures in the low to mid-40s through this evening.

Low pressure in the southern Plains will push rain into central Ohio after sunset, becoming heavy at times late tonight, tapering off early Thursday.

If we break into some afternoon sunshine, temperatures will warm up to near 60 by late afternoon, as low pressure drifts east across the southern Great Lakes. Additional showers and possible thunder will arrive toward evening ahead of a cold front, changing to scattered snow showers by early Friday.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy heading into the weekend, along with chilly temperatures in the 30s. High pressure will move across the region on Saturday, promoting some sunshine and seasonable chill, with morning readings in the upper 20s and afternoon temperatures in the upper 30s.

Another storm will approach the region from the southwest late on Saturday, with snow changing to rain beginning early on Sunday.

Colder and drier conditions will be in place next week.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Cloudy, little cooler. High 45

Tonight: Rain arrives, rising temperatures low 40s to low 50s late

Thursday: Rain a.m., shower/storm later, breezy. High 60

Friday: Cloudy, blustery, colder, flurries. High 37 (35)

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. 39 (28)

Sunday: Wintry mix changing to rain. High: 39 (29)

Monday: Brisk, flurries, mainly cloudy. High 37 (31)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy. High 40 (28)