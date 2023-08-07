QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Slow clearing, low 61

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Wednesday: Some clouds, rain/rumbles at night, high 85

Thursday: Rain likely, high 80

Friday: Clearing, mild, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday Evening,

After showers and storms moved through the area with a cold front, a few lingering showers will persist this evening, and eventually will push out to the southeast ahead of midnight tonight as cooler and drier air will work in for Tuesday. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 50s to around 60.

Tuesday expect a mix of clouds in the morning, giving way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon with highs in the lower 80s. Wednesday we will be just a bit warmer with highs back near normal in the middle 80s with clouds returning later in the day. Wednesday night rain showers and a few rumbles will return to the area.

Thursday looks to be our wettest day of the next week as rain showers will be likely with a few rumbles possible too, highs will generally stay near 80 on Thursday. We will have drier conditions for Friday with highs back near normal around 85. Expect a chance of rain and storms Friday night and into Saturday.

Scattered storms on Saturday with another front should keep temps up near normal in the middle 80s, but behind the front we will drop into the lower 80s with clearing skies on Sunday. Sunday will be the better of the two weekend days, with temps remaining in the lower 80s with mostly sunny skies next Monday.

-Dave