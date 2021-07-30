Cooler, much less humid pattern for the weekend

Strong storms rolled through central and southern Ohio Thursday evening, leaving areas of wind damage of flooding. A cold front colliding with steamy air was responsible for the widespread thunderstorm activity, which shifted south of the Ohio River after midnight.

Clouds will linger for a time today, with some sun and temperatures in the upper 70s. A few spotty showers will develop across the north this afternoon, as cooler air filters into the state with a northwesterly flow. Expect clearing skies and much lower humidity tonight.

Saturday will begin with clear skies and morning readings in the pleasant 50s. Some clouds will stream in during the afternoon with a disturbance that could bring a few showers to far southern Ohio in the evening.. Temperatures will peak in the upper 70s.

A secondary cold front Sunday could trigger a late shower in spots, but the bulk of the day will be dry and very nice, with a slight warm-up into the low 80s. The cold front will reinforce a pleasant northwesterly flow the first week of August.

Forecast