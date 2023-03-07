QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear, cool breeze, low 26

Wednesday: Clouds increase, crisp, high 46

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 51

Friday: Rain likely, high 50

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, chilly, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a very beautiful and seasonal day today with highs right about at normal in the upper 40s. We will continue with this north to northwest breeze overnight tonight with low temps falling back into the middle 20s. Winds will stay at about 5-10mph overnight, which will dip wind chills into the upper teens to lower 20s.

Wednesday, expect clouds to increase across our area during the morning hours with partly sunny skies expected by midday into the afternoon. This will stop temps from warming too much during the day, as much of our area will get near the normal to just shy, meaning highs around 46 in the city.

Thursday we will start off cool again in the mid to upper 20s with less wind. Expect mostly sunny skies and a bit of a warmup that will get our temps back up into the lower 50s on Thursday. Thursday night clouds will increase with overnight lows falling only into the middle 30s as rain moves in after midnight.

Friday will be the wettest day of the extended forecast as we will have rain likely during the day with highs around 50. The low will move through our area a bit quicker on Friday, and should cut off moisture before the coldest of the air could work in, so it appears this will be an all rain event through Friday evening.

In its wake on Saturday we will have a rather cloudy, and chilly day, with highs only around 40 on Saturday. Sunday will have a mix of clouds with highs back in the middle 40s. Another quick moving system will move through Sunday night with some isolated rain showers, and cooler air coming in behind it.

Monday expect a good deal of clouds early, with some sunshine by the afternoon with highs only in the lower 40s. Shockingly, after such a warm February, we are not seeing much of that flavor into the 2nd week of March with clouds next Tuesday and highs again only in the lower 40s.

-Dave