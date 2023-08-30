QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing skies, high 74

Tonight: Some clouds, low 53

Thursday: Breezy sunshine, high 78

Friday: Clear sky, high 83

Saturday: Warm sunshine, high 87

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday morning!

We’ll be feeling a little more like fall for the middle of the week. A cold front moving through earlier will keep temperatures well below average and keep us a little cloudier through the first half of the day. But, some big changes are on the way!

Clouds eventually taper off through the rest of Wednesday. By the second half of the day, we get a lot more sunshine. Temperatures won’t warm up all that much. We’re stuck in the mid 70s today, keeping us a good bit below average. Skies will still see a few clouds later tonight, so you may have to dodge some to see the Super Blue Moon. Peak is at 9:36 PM tonight.

Temperatures are expected to start to warm up through the rest of the week. We’re still in the upper 70s for Thursday, but back in the lower 80s by Friday. The weekend starts to get hot as we climb to the upper 80s on Saturday and the lower 90s on Sunday.

September starts off on a hot note. Temperatures still bump up a degree or two each day. We’re in the low to mid 90s for the start of the first full week of September. Skies will be clear and sunny through the weekend and next week.

-Joe