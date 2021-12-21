QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, few flurries late, breezy, low 27

Wednesday: Cloudy early, sunny later, high 34

Thursday: Some clouds, high 44

Friday: Clouds increase, rain later, high 53

Saturday: Few early am showers, falling temps later, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Night,

It has been another beautiful day with temps running a few degrees above normal this afternoon. We will see clouds increase later this evening with a few flurries possible after midnight as the winds shift around to the northwest behind the weak boundary. Temps will fall back to near normal by daybreak, in the middle to upper 20s. However, the breezy winds will keep chills in the lower 20s early in the day.

Wednesday the clouds will thin through the day, but the temps will struggle into the middle 30s during the day because of the colder airmass. This will be temporary, as we will see a warm-up on Thursday after a chilly start in the upper teens to lower 20s. Temps will push back above normal in the middle 40s with some clouds.

Friday clouds and winds will increase with temps into the lower 50s, showers will return late Friday into Friday night. This will keep temps in the upper 40s into Christmas morning. Most of the showers should taper down early in the morning on Saturday. Temps will push into the lower 50s before winds shift in the afternoon and temps fall into the 40s later.

Sunday will be a nice late December day with highs in the middle to upper 40s with mixed clouds. We will see a chance of showers returning early next week on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave