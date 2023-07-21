A cold front crossed the state overnight, with showers and strong storms. Behind the front, cooler and much drier air has filtered into the region. Temperatures will slowly climb through the 70s under mostly cloudy skies, with some sunshine.

Tonight will be comfortable, with morning lows dipping into the 50s in most areas.

Pleasant weather will move in for the weekend, with a good deal of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, and seasonably warm weather, in the low to mid-80s. A stray shower is possible Sunday afternoon with an upper-level disturbance.

Warmer and humid conditions return next week, with another chance for showers and storms on Tuesday.

Forecast

Friday: Clouds linger, cooler. High 79

Tonight: Clearing, less humid. Low 61

Saturday: Partly cloudy, stray shower p.m. High 82

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, stray storm p.m. High 84 (62)

Monday: More clouds, scattered storms later, humid. High 86 (64)

Tuesday: Clearing, seasonable. High 87 (67)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, warm. High 89 (68)

Thursday: Some sun, hot and humid. High 90 (70)