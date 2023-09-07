QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Stray PM showers, partly cloudy, high 80

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, low 62

Friday: Isolated PM shower, high 77

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, high 77

Sunday: Fewer clouds, high 78

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’ve got a slightly cooler day ahead. Expect highs to drop back close to 80, with lowering humidity. Still a bit of a sticky feel to the air at times, but humidity is dropping, so it should start to feel more comfortable. We’ll see partly cloudy skies, with just a stray shower or two this afternoon and evening.

As we get into the weekend, a series of weak disturbances will work through the region, bringing us just isolated shower chances each day. Temperatures will be much cooler. For Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, expect temperatures in the upper 70s with more comfortable humidity.

We kick off the next workweek on a very nice note, with highs close to 80, a dry feel to the air, and more sunshine.

Our next shot for showers will be as we get into Tuesday and Wednesday.

-McKenna