Cooler end to the work week, showers & sunshine mix in too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers early, clearing late, low 46

Thursday: Sunshine early, clouds return with showers late, high 64

Friday: More sunshine, high 60

Saturday: Clouds increase, high 60

Sunday: Chance rain showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a breezy and cloudy day with temps climbing back into the middle 60s with rain showers mainly north of I-70. In fact, closer to the low to the north, we have had thunderstorms in Michigan, but our airmass is a bit more stable and just expect showers.

Temps will fall this evening back into the middle 50s this evening by midnight with rain showers before midnight. We will see clearing skies after midnight with lows dropping to the middle to upper 40s overnight.

Thursday will start off with sunshine, but clouds will quickly increase in our area with showers returning later into the day and into the evening with highs only into the lower to middle 60s. Expect cooler temps on Friday morning with lows in the lower 40s.

Friday afternoon will be nice with plenty of sunshine and highs that will only top off into the lower 60s. This means for the Football Friday Nite games, expect temps in the upper 50s at kick-off and dropping into the 40s by the end of the games. Jacket weather for sure Friday night.

Saturday morning the question will be how many of us end up seeing frost. We will see some more clouds fill in for Saturday morning, which will keep temps near 40 in the city, but outside of town, we will have readings in the 30s, where some frost will be likely.

Saturday afternoon clouds will increase a bit with temps struggling again back to near 60. I expect clouds to increase Saturday night with lows in the middle 40s. Sunday will turn mostly cloudy, with scattered rain showers late in the day and highs in lower 60s.

Monday the low will start to exit our area, but skies will remain kind of cloudy with highs in the middle 60s. We will more sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s. We will climb back into the lower 70s on Wednesday with plenty of sunshine.

-Dave