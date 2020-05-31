Cooler end to the weekend with lots of sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny and cooler, high 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 46

Monday: Chilly start, mostly sunny, high 72

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers, high 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny and warmer, chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms, high 84

Thursday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

As high pressure takes charge, we’ll be clearing out the clouds and seeing cooler temperatures as we wrap up the week and head into the weekend.

It’s a cooler start to the morning with lows falling to around 50 degrees, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal.

As high pressure build in to our northwest, we’ll stay under a sunny sky and with a cool northerly breeze. Despite the clear sky, temperatures will be a little cooler than yesterday and keep the trend of being 5-10 degrees colder than normal and only reach a high around 70 degrees.

Without much cloud cover overnight to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day, it’s going to be a much chillier start to the week. Early morning lows on Monday will fall to the mid 40s before rebounding to the lower 70s by the afternoon.

As high pressure slides off to the east, we’ll see a southerly shift in wind followed by warmer temperatures and a better chance for showers and thunderstorms as the week goes on.

Have a great day!

-Liz