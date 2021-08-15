Cooler end to the weekend ahead of a warmer & wetter workweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy. Low 62

Today: Partly sunny & cooler, chance for showers south. High 79

Tonight: Chance for showers & t-storms, otherwise mostly cloudy. Low 67

Monday: Chance for rain & storms. High 82

Tuesday: Rain & rumbles. High 83

Wednesday: Chance for showers & storms, warmer. High 85

Thursday: Humid storms, 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

Most of the area will stay dry today ahead of a warmer and wetter workweek.

Today as high pressure continues to slide to the northeast, we’ll lose its influence, and start to see cloud build in ahead of a disturbance building in from the south. While most of the area will remain dry, cooler & cloudy, areas to the south will see some rain. Clouds today will limit temperatures to the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, we’ll hold onto the clouds a round of rain and a few thunderstorms moves in from the south. Temperatures will be a few degrees above normal for this time of year, reaching the mid to upper 60s.

Through the workweek, we’ll watch for a series of disturbances and even remnant moisture from tropical storms Fred & Grace move in from the south. As a result, we will see a daily chance for rain and thunderstorms. While it will not be a washout every day, it does look like at least part of each day will see rain. There will be an increased chance for thunderstorms with the heat of the day, as highs top off in the low to mid 80s, some of which could even be strong and produce areas of heavy rainfall.

Stay tuned this week for changes as tropical systems make landfall and then push leftover moisture into the Ohio Valley.

Have a great rest of the weekend!

-Liz