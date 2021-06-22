Cooler & drier midweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: This morning, mostly cloudy, some clearing late, low 55

Today: Clearing skies, breezy, cool, high 72

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 52

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 79

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Friday: Partly cloudy, scattered late day storms, high 86

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Much cooler, drier air is moving in today ahead of a sunny midweek and then wet weather returning by the end of the week.

As the cold front that brought yesterday’s thunderstorms continues to slide east, a cooler north to northwest breeze has been filling in. This wind is also filtering in much drier air.

Early this morning, we’re waking up to a mostly cloudy sky and lows falling into the 50s.

As high pressure takes charge, clouds will continue to clear out through the day. Despite the sunshine, it’ll be a seasonally cool day with highs only climbing up near 70 degrees, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Tonight, a mostly clear sky and northerly breeze will help temperatures to quickly fall to the 50s.

A warming trend will start on Wednesday thanks to sunshine and a southerly shift in wind. Highs on Wednesday will climb to the upper 70s, then jump to the mid to upper 80s on Thursday.

The next round of rain and storms moves in late Friday into the weekend.

Have a great day!

-Liz