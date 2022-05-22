The cold front that triggered several rounds of storms Saturday will slide east of Ohio by late afternoon, with showers ending in the east and some breaks of sunshine. Temperatures are much cooler, only nearing 70 degrees by evening. Clouds will linger overnight but gradually break up. Low temperatures will dip to near 50 degrees by dawn.

Monday will see a mix of clouds and sunshine. The pattern will represent a nice change, as high pressure builds across the Great Lakes into Ontario, Canada on Tuesday. Highs will only reach the upper 60s.

Clouds will increase Tuesday afternoon, as winds turn southwesterly ahead of a broad upper-level system translating east from the Rockies to the central Plains. A southerly flow of moist air and a lifting warm front will bring showers and storms Wednesday, with the chance of rain and storms continuing Thursday. Highs will bounce back into the mid-70s.

A cold front will cross the state at the end of the week, which will push the rain to the east. High temperatures will return to seasonal levels next weekend, in the mid- to upper 70s, under mostly sunny skies.

Forecast

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, cooler. High 69

Tonight: Clouds linger. Low 52

Monday: Mix clouds and sun. High 67 (52)

Tuesday: Clouds increase. High 75 (51)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms p.m.. High 79 (63)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms. High 76 (65)

Friday: Partly sunny, few showers. High 70 (58)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, pleasant. High 76 (54)