QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM fog, decreasing clouds, high 71

Tonight: Some fog, partly cloudy, low 48

Thursday: Few clouds, high 73

Friday: More sunshine, high 75

Saturday: Clouds later, high 78

Sunday: Few showers, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

We start the morning off with some pretty dense fog across parts of the region. We should see improvements by about mid-morning, then we’ll see clouds gradually breaking throughout the day. Some of us will see just an isolated shower chance this afternoon. Today will also be cooler, with highs topping out in the lower 70s for Columbus.

For Thursday, expect more sunshine, with highs warming a couple of degrees. We top out in the lower to middle 70s, with comfortable humidity.

We continue a slow warming trend into the weekend. For Friday, expect highs in the middle 70s with mainly clear skies. A really nice evening for Football Friday Nite plans!

We’re also looking at a great day for the Ohio State game on Saturday. We’ll see highs in the upper 70s, with clouds gradually starting to build, especially later in the day.

We’ll be watching for a few showers Sunday, as a cold front starts to work through the region.

-McKenna