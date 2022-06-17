We’ll see a mix of clouds and sunshine this afternoon, along with seasonably warm weather and lowering humidity, following the passage of a cold front earlier in the day. The tail end of the front is still capable of producing a shower/storm over southern Ohio through midday.

Afternoon temperatures will more tolerable in the low to mid-80s in central Ohio, while still approaching 90 near the Ohio River.

High pressure will build over the Great Lakes through the weekend, providing a pleasant northwesterly flow. Highs this weekend will only reach the mid- to upper 70s, and morning lows will dip into the pleasant low to mid-50s.

The heat will return next week, with a few storms midweek.

Forecast

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 86

Tonight: Mainly clear, cooler. Low 57

Saturday: Sunny, pleasant. High 75

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 77 (54)

Monday: Partly cloudy, warmer. High 88 (61)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot. High 95 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, late storm. High 94 (74)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. High 91 (69)