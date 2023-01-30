QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Wintry mix early, more south, low 19

Tuesday: Clouds early, some clearing later, high 28

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 32

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 40

Friday: Partly cloudy, high 25

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday,

We have had periods of wintry precipitation rolling along a slow moving boundary. This will give way to moisture moving south this evening into the overnight. With the focus shifting south overnight tonight we have a winter weather advisory going into effect in Pike county at 9 tonight into tomorrow morning.

There will be some slick spots overnight especially from I-70 and south, with lows dropping into the middle to upper teens. We will start off Tuesday on a very cloudy note, big shock, and skies will however start to slowly clear up a bit during the day with highs pushing only into the upper 20s as the boundary pushes further south away from our area.

As that boundary moves further south during the week, the main focus for precip. will move away from our area with skies starting to give way to more sunshine. The issue will be that temps will be on the colder than normal side through the mid-week with highs Tuesday in the upper 20s and into the lower 30s on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies.

Temps will warm on Thursday out ahead of our next cold front, which should roll through dry for overnight into Friday. Ahead of the front, temps will push slightly above normal to around 40 on Thursday with clouds increasing. Clouds will decrease for Friday, and so will temps, and highs will top in the middle 20s.

Friday night with high pressure overhead, we will have the coldest air of the year so far dump into our area (not coldest of the season, we did that right before Christmas when we were below zero). Temps to start Saturday will be in the upper single digits to lower teens in town. Expect a good deal of sunshine on Saturday, and temps should be able to get within a half dozen of normal in the lower to middle 30s.

Sunday will be a warmer day with at this time at least clouds increasing as a system sets up to our west. Warmer air will build ahead of this system and the cold front attached to it. This will push our highs into the lower 40s on Sunday, and lower to middle 40s on Monday with more clouds.

-Dave