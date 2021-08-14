Cooler, drier start to the weekend

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

  • This morning: Partly cloudy, humid, mainly evening showers and storms ending. Low 66
  • Today: Sunshine, less humid.  High 83
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 62
  • Sunday: Mostly sunny, comfortable. High 81
  • Monday: Clouds increase, rain at night. High 84
  • Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, few showers, storms. High 82
  • Wednesday: More sun, few showers, storm. High 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Lower humidity and comfortable temperatures are moving in just in time for the weekend.

Early this morning, rain and storms are continuing to slide to the southeast with a cold front. Behind the front, cooler and drier air will move in. So, even though we’re waking up warm and cloudy, clouds will start to clear though the day as temperatures climb to the low to mid 80s. Dew points will fall from the 70s to the 60s, which will result in much lower humidity.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be much cooler and more seasonal, bottoming out in the lower 60s.

Sunday, clouds will build back in thanks to a disturbance building in from the south. Temperatures will be a little cooler than today, and only reach a high around 80 degrees.

The chance for showers will fill in from south to north through the day. Then the chance for rain and storms will increase during the workweek alongside seasonal temperatures reaching highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!!

-Liz

