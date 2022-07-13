QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Pops early, partly cloudy, low 63

Tomorrow: Clouds early, clearing, nice, high 83

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

Sunday: Clouds increase, sct’d pm storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been another mild day today with scattered showers and storms moving across the northern part of the state and approaching our area this evening. The bulk of the strongest storms will stay to the north/northeast of most of our area this evening. There is a risk of a few gusty wind storms mainly in our north closer to US-30.

Showers and storms will end early tonight with skies turning partly cloudy overnight with lows dropping into the lower 60s. Thursday will see partly cloudy skies in the morning with more sunshine later in the day, but the northerly flow will push temps down into the lower 80s for highs.

Friday will start cooler on Friday with lows near 60 in town, and 50s outside of town. Sunshine and dry air will push temps into the middle 80s on Friday. Saturday will see a similar jump in temps with a few clouds and highs a bit warmer in the upper 80s.

Humidity will move back in late on Saturday with even more humidity on Sunday with clouds increasing and storms in the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Storm chances will increase and spread across our area Sunday late into Monday.

Highs on Monday will be a bit cooler with on and off storms with a weak front, this will keep our temps in the middle 80s. I do expect isolated showers and a few stray pop-up storms on Tuesday with the front washing out to our southeast on Tuesday with highs in the middle 80s.

We will see more sunshine and more humidity next Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s.

-Dave