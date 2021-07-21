Cooler day alongside a hazy sky and wet end to the week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

  • This morning: Stray sprinkle early, mixed clouds, low 66
  • Today: Mixed clouds, smoky skies, high 82
  • Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 58
  • Thursday: Smoky/hazy sunshine, high 84
  • Friday: Partly cloudy, scat’d pm pop-ups, high 86
  • Saturday: Few pm pop-ups, high 86
  • Sunday: Rain & storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

We’re putting an end to the warming trend, but will continue to see a hazy sky today and tomorrow. Temperatures today are starting off a little warmer and near 70 degrees. But thanks to a cold front sliding through and bringing in a cooler, northerly breeze highs will only reach the lower 80s.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures will stay cooler than normal for this time of year and bottom out around 60 degrees.

As high pressure moves in Thursday, we’ll see some hazy sunshine. Temperatures will be a few degrees below normal and reach the mid 80s.

A more active weather pattern moves in Friday and into the weekend. This will bring back showers and thunderstorms.

Have a great day!

-Liz

