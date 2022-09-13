QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, stray shower, high 71

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 56

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 81

Friday: Sunny, warmer, high 82

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon & happy Tuesday!

It’s a much cooler day ahead of sunshine and a warming trend.

As a n area of low pressure continues to spiral to the north, it will keep kicking down moisture in the form of clouds, as well as a west to northwest breeze. This combination will lead to a slow warm-up into the low 70s, which is nearly 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, drier air will start to filter in and help to clear out some of the clouds. We’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky with a light southwesterly breeze and temperatures fall to the mid 50s.

Clouds will keep clearing out on Wednesday ahead of high pressure, and temperatures will quickly climb to around 80 degrees by the afternoon. With high pressure in charge through the end of the week, we’ll stay under a clear to mostly clear sky. This will help to drop temperatures into the mid to upper 50s first thing in the morning. Then, afternoon sunshine will aid in a warming trend. Thursday and Friday’s highs will stay in the lower 50s, and keep climbing to the mid 80s this weekend thanks to more sunshine.

Have a great day!

-Liz