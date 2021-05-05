Cooler, but dry weather on the way

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: AM showers, then clearing, cool. High 60

Tonight: Mainly clear, chilly. Low 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy, showers at night. High 63

Friday: Light showers, thunder possible, partly sunny. High 60 (43)

Saturday: Sunshine, mild. High 61 (40)

Sunday: Showers, thunderstorm south, breezy. High 63 (44)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

After a soggy start to the day, much drier and cooler conditions are on the way today and tomorrow.

Rain showers are moving out this afternoon and high pressure is moving back in. This will help to clear clouds through the day, but will aid in keeping a chilly breeze out of the northwest. Temperatures today will be about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday and only top off in the upper 50s to around 60 degrees.

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear and our northerly breeze will relax to around 5 mph. This combination will aid in dropping temperatures down to around 40 degrees.

After a chilly start to the day, a mostly sunny to partly sunny sky mixed with a southwest shift in the wind will help to raise temperatures to the mid 60s, which will be warmer than today but still about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another area of low pressure will move through late on Thursday. This will result in clouds increasing Thursday, followed by overnight rain showers that will continue into Friday morning.

Looking ahead to the weekend, Saturday is shaping up to be the better day for outdoor plans. Even though temperatures will stay cool both days, we’ll see dry conditions during the day Saturday before rain showers move in Saturday night into Mother’s Day on Sunday.

Have a great day!

-Liz