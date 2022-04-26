QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clearing clouds, cooler, high 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 35

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, cold, high 53

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 57

Friday: Partly cloudy, milder, high 62

Saturday: Increasing clouds, rain late, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

We started the morning off with some showers off to our east, but those have cleared the state, and we’ve got drier weather on tap. We’ve got high pressure building in, which will help to clear our skies later this afternoon, but it will also usher in cooler weather. Daytime highs today will top out in the mid to upper 50s, and we’ll be a bit breezy.

The lack of cloud cover this evening will allow temperatures to drop big time overnight, and we’ll wake up to temperatures right near freezing Wednesday morning. For that reason, the National Weather Service has put a Frost Advisory in place for Wednesday morning. Daytime highs on Wednesday will only rebound to the low 50s, but we will be mostly sunny.

I expect we’ll see another Frost Advisory, and the potential for a Freeze Warning for parts of the region on Thursday morning, as temperatures drop to or below freezing under another night of clear skies and calm winds. Thursday’s highs will rebound to the upper 50s.

By Friday, temperatures start to increase, and we’ll top out in the low 60s. Then by the weekend, we’ve got temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 both days, but rain chances increase Saturday night, then we’ll see showers on Sunday and into Monday.

-McKenna