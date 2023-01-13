QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few flurries early, clearing later, low 22

Saturday: Clearing skies, brisk breezy, high 34

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies, light breeze, high 43

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers later, high 47

Tuesday: Early am showers, mostly cloudy, high 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Evening,

Scattered snow showers will continue for a few more hours this evening as the winds will relax a bit. Temps will slowly fall from the lower 30s to the middle 20s by midnight tonight. Overnight, skies will start to break a bit, with lows falling back to near normal in the lower 20s.

Saturday will see mixed clouds, turning partly cloudy during the day with highs cool for this time of the year in the lower to middle 30s, with wind chills only topping into the 20s. Another cool night expected overnight into Sunday with lows near 20 in town, and teens outside of town.

Sunday should be a pretty nice day after a frosty start, we will see temps back above normal with highs in the lower 40s with more clouds later in the day. Clouds will increase Sunday night, with temps staying into the upper 20s.

Monday mostly cloudy skies will be the rule early, with showers returning later in the day, and highs well above normal in the upper 40s. Rain will increase overnight Monday into Tuesday early morning, then giving way to mostly cloudy skies and warm Tuesday with highs in the middle 50s.

We will watch as our next weather system will move up into our area late on Wednesday. Temps will push to around 50 as a warm front will start to lift north across the area. It looks like rain showers will return late on Wednesday and push more moisture our way into the night. Temps will surge into the middle 50s on Thursday with rain showers and a few rumbles possible.

We will see the wettest period through on Thursday with rain moving east late Thursday. Temps will fall behind this front on Friday with temps back in the middle 30s with mainly cloudy skies.

-Dave