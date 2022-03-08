QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, high 43

Tonight: Chance light AM rain showers in the SE, low 33

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, high 50

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 53

Friday: PM rain to mix, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

We’ve got a cool but dry day ahead, with high temperatures topping out a few degrees below normal for this time of year. We’ll be in the low to mid 40s for daytime highs under mostly cloudy skies, and the breeze we’re feeling this morning will die down throughout the day.

As we head into Wednesday morning, overnight lows bottom out in the low to mid 30s, and we could see some light rain showers to the southeast of I-71 during the morning. After that, high pressure builds through Thursday night, providing dry conditions. Highs on Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 50s.

By Friday, we start the day off dry, with daytime highs looking to be up near 60 degrees. Then rain chances start to pick up by late Friday afternoon, and into the evening and overnight. We’ll expect rain showers Friday, turning to a bit of a wintry mix and then snow as we head into Saturday morning. We’ll hit our high temperature at midnight Saturday, then only increase to the mid to upper 20s for daytime highs.

Sunday is the better day of the weekend forecast, with dry conditions, and temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s.

-McKenna.