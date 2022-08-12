QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 78

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 55

Saturday: Increasing clouds, high 80

Sunday: Showers & rumbles, high 75

Monday: Showers linger, high 79

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a beautiful end to the workweek on tap, with daytime highs sticking below normal by about 5 degrees. We’ll top out in the upper 70s here in the city and across much of Central Ohio. Humidity is also lower, dropping into a more pleasant category for both today and tomorrow. We will see plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

As we head into Saturday, cloud cover does gradually build in throughout the afternoon, but we will remain dry, with highs topping out near 80. Saturday overnight into Sunday is when our next disturbance will bring us some showers and a few thunderstorms. That activity continues throughout Sunday, and while not a washout, we will be dodging those scattered showers throughout the day. Highs will be in the middle 70s Sunday.

That shower activity does linger into the first of the workweek, with a few afternoon showers on Monday. Highs will top out in the upper 70s.

We start to dry out as we head into the middle of the workweek, with clearing skies and dry conditions for Tuesday, and highs topping out near 80.

-McKenna