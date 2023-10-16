QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Monday: Isolated showers, high 54

Tonight: Mainly cloudy skies, low 45

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 59 (43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 65 (49)

Thursday: Late showers, high 67 (49)

Friday: Scattered rain showers, high 63 (47)

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

The beginning of the new work week brings isolated rain shower chances across central Ohio. Though no heavy rain is expected, a few nuisance downpours may fall across the area. These rain chances will last on and off during the entire day. Temperatures will stay very cool. Highs will only make their way to the mid 50s.

Tonight the rain chances will taper off, but the clouds are not going anywhere. Lows will fall into the mid 40s. That is actually normal for lows this time of year. By the morning winds will begin to start shifting from the west. That chilly nip of air won’t feel as bad walking out the door.

Going towards the middle of the week high pressure will begin to build up across central Ohio. This will help drive our drier weather and help clear out the clouds. Tuesday will bring our temperatures to the 60 degree mark, while Wednesday finally brings us to normal temps in the mid 60s.

By the end of the of the work week we are tracking our next weather system that will increase our rain chances once again. Thursday a line of showers will begin to build and arrive in central Ohio later in the day. Friday bring a cold front and more shower chances. Saturday a few more showers wrap around a center of low pressure that will move to our north. Rain showers are possible during the Ohio State game, so have the rain gear ready to go.

-Bryan