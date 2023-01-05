QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Increasing clouds, showers later, high 46

Tonight: Light wintry mix, low 33

Friday: Few flurries, clouds, high 39

Saturday: Flurries, clouds, high 41

Sunday: Rain/snow showers, high 44

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 42

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off dry, but much cooler than we have been! Temperatures during the morning start off in the mid to upper 30s, which is still above average, just a lot cooler than we have been. We also start off with some breaks in the clouds, allowing for a little sunshine to kick the day off. Clouds then build in this afternoon, and we’ll see highs in the middle 40s. As we approach sunset, a few showers move in, mixing with some light snow as temperatures fall close to freezing overnight into Friday.

For Friday, expect a few flurries to start, then mainly cloudy skies and highs topping out in the upper 30s, which is right close to seasonable normals.

With the exception of some light, isolated showers Saturday morning, the rest of the day is looking mainly dry, with highs in the lower 40s. Then for Sunday, a few scattered showers during the morning, with a little bit of light snow mixing in. Then a few spotty rain showers during the afternoon. Highs in the middle 40s.

We start the next workweek off dry, with mostly cloudy conditions, and highs sticking in the low to middle 40s on Monday.

-McKenna