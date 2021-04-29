Cooler air returns, frosty start to weekend ahead of a big warm-up

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers end early, partly cloudy, low 48

Friday: Sunshine early, mixed clouds midday with isolated showers, high 61

Saturday: Frosty start, sunny, high 68

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 78

Monday: Mostly cloudy, rain, & some storms, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

The cold front continues to push southeast slowly across our area. We will see rain showers ending from the northwest to the southeast through the evening hours tonight with temps falling back into the 50s this evening. It will not be dramatic cold front, with temps falling into the middle to upper 40s overnight with gradually clearing skies.

We will start with more sunshine on Friday, but a weak disturbance will work across our area by the early to mid afternoon on Friday. This will bring a few more clouds, and some isolated pop-ups. Highs on Friday will be cooler with readings barely into the 60s. It will also be breezy at times on Friday with winds in the teens gusting to the 20s by the afternoon.

Winds will relax on Friday night with clearing skies and temps falling to the lower to middle 30s. This could potentially set us up as our last frost for the the season to start the day on Saturday. Temps will soar on Saturday with plenty of sunshine, dry air, and temps pushing into the upper 60s.

Sunday will start off warmer with temps in the lower 50s with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 with mostly sunny skies. Monday we will see rain and storms moving back up into our area, with highs again in the middle 70s. Rain showers will remain in the forecast on Tuesday with highs in the lower 70s as a cold front slides through.

The front will pull east-southeast Wednesday morning with showers early, and some clearing later, highs will be in the middle 60s. Clouds will remain mixed on Thursday with highs in the upper 60s.

-Dave