QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy, some passing flurries, low 28

Thursday: Clouds early, breezy at times, cooler, high 34

Friday: Clouds increase, high 38

Saturday: Rain showers & sct’d snow showers, high 38

Sunday: Light wet mix, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening,

It has been a slightly warmer day today with some sunshine peeking through ahead of a weak cold front. Overnight we will see the cold front clear our area, with winds turning northwesterly, and temps falling to the mid to upper 20s with scattered flurries.

Thursday, expect mainly cloudy skies to start the day, with gradual clearing through the day as temps will slowly climb to the middle 30s by the afternoon. Expect mostly clear skies overnight into Friday morning, which will start us off with cold temps in the upper teens.

Friday expect clouds to increase through the day with highs back up into the upper 30s. The first of two bigger weather systems we will be watching, will be approaching by Saturday morning. As of right now, it does appear the core of this system will be a bit further away from our area. This will lead to lower chances of precipitation on Saturday with a rain/snow to wet mix expected. Sunday expect a light wet mix again on the backside of this system with highs back up near 40.

Monday will remain dry through the day with partly sunny skies, and temps near 40. I do expect our next system to push into the area Monday night into Tuesday. It appears with the low to west of us, we will be on the warm, windy, and wet sector for Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s.

-Dave