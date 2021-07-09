Cooldown brings relief from the heat, humidity, showers return later in the weekend

Drier, cooler air arrived behind a cold front, with clouds gradually breaking up through the evening, with high pressure building down from the Great Lake. Temperatures cooled considerably, peaking in the mid-70s. Skies will be partly cloudy overnight, with readings cooling off into the low 60s after a week of tropical-like morning lows near or just above 70.

A storm system in the central Plains will drift east to the mid-Mississippi Valley over the weekend and stall, while, drawing warm, humid air back into Ohio. The frontal boundary over Kentucky will lift slowly north as a warm front, serving as a focus for several round of showers and storms. Heavy rain could raise a threat of flooding in southwestern Ohio closer to the path of any storm complexes later in the weekend.

High temperatures will top out in the 70s Saturday with mostly cloudy skies and some late-day showers. Sunday will be warmer, with temperatures will move back into the low 80s behind the warm front, along with humid conditions and scattered afternoon storms.

The storm in the mid-Mississippi Valley will weaken early next week, but still create a muggy southwesterly flow that will favor widely scattered afternoon and evening pop-up showers and storms, with highs in the mid-80s. A cold front could bring a better chance for storms later Thursday or Friday.

