Cool & wet pattern setting up heading into Mother’s Day weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Chance of showers, few rumbles early, low 43

Friday: Showers end early AM, midday sunshine, pop-ups later, high 58

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds late, rain at night, high 59

Sunday: Rain likely, chilly, high 57

Monday: Some clear, cool, high 60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been another cool day today with sunshine that helped push temps only into the lower 60s, nearly 10 degrees below normal. Now a cold front is approaching our area this evening, and we will see showers and a few rumbles of thunder this evening and into the overnight with mainly showers.

With a low hanging pool of cold, sub-freezing temps not too far above the ground, it is possible this evening before midnight that we could have a little bit of pea sized hail mixed in near a rumble of thunder or two. Nothing major or severe expected.

Overnight showers will continue to early on Friday with lows in the lower 40s, about 8-10 degrees off the normal for this time of the year. We will see this line of showers moving east on Friday morning, but then another round of rain showers will move in later in the afternoon on Friday, with a few rumbles, and some pea sized hail still possible. Highs on Friday will remain in the upper 50s only.

Saturday could have some patchy frost to start the day with temps in the middle to upper 30s, upper 30s in the city, with clearing skies. This will set us up for a bright day, but a cool day on Saturday with highs only in the upper 50s. Saturday night rain showers moving back into our area with temps again in the lower 40s.

Sadly, Mother’s Day Sunday will be wet for the 3rd year in a row, and chilly, with highs only in the upper 50s with rain showers around. Rain showers will taper down overnight Sunday into Monday. The good news is, we should get some break from the rain early next week.

Monday & Tuesday we will see slowly clearing with temps near 60 on Monday. Tuesday will be slightly warmer, but still seasonally cool in the middle 60s. Numbers will stay in the mid 60s on Wednesday with clouds increasing, and rain showers returning next Thursday in the middle 60s.

Temps the next 7 days remain far from normal for this time of the year.

-Dave