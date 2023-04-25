QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Isolated showers early, mostly cloudy, low 38

Wednesday: Slow clearing, still cool, high 59

Thursday: Frosty start, sunshine, night rain, high 64

Friday: Showers likely, high 63

Saturday: Chance showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been another chilly day, and we are watching as some weak energy is trying to move across our area this evening, enough to maybe scare up a few isolated very light showers. Temps tonight will not be as cold due to clouds with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Wednesday skies will gradually clear, with temps climbing back to the upper 50s, still nearly 10 degrees off the normal. With clear skies and little to no wind overnight Wednesday into Thursday expect temps to fall into the lower to middle 30s with patchy morning frost possible on Thursday. During the day, clouds will gradually increase with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday, showers will be likely with some isolated storms possible as well. A slow moving low will approach our area, keeping temps in the lower 60s. Rain showers will taper down a bit on Saturday as the low moves off to the east, but our next system will approach later in the day brining up rain chances late, highs will be in the upper 60s.

Sunday expect more on and off rain, and cooler weather with a cold front pushing through, and highs in the lower 60s. Showers will continue into early next work week behind the front, as the low gets cut off to our north, and pivots energy with cool rain showers into our area. It will be rather breezy on Monday with highs in the middle 50s. Showers will remain on Tuesday with highs again in the middle 50s.

-Dave