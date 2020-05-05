Cool & wet midweek

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, cooler, chance of showers. High 56

Tonight: Rain showers, low 40

Wednesday: Cloudy, showers, high 55

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 58

Friday: Chance for showers, high 54

Saturday: Frosty start, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION

Good morning and happy Cinco De Mayo!

It’s going to be a soggy nest couple of days alongside much cooler temperatures.

As an area of low pressure spirals around to the south, it’ll kid up clouds and rain showers. Rain showers will become more widespread by this afternoon and continue overnight. Rain will not be heavy, but the consistent light showers plus a northerly breeze gusting up to around 20 mph will result in a chilly day. Highs will only reach the mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees below normal.

As a weaker disturbance moves through tonight through Wednesday morning, the chance for light showers will continue. Rainfall amounts for most areas will be less than 1/10 inch, so just enough to keep things soggy and uncomfortable. Temperatures on Wednesday will start off around 40 degrees, then again only reach a high in the mid 50s.

High pressure will move in on Thursday and help bring back sunshine. Overall, Thursday will look very similar to how we started the week with a mostly sunny sky and a high around 60 degrees.

Don’t get too used to this sunshine thought, because another disturbance will move through Thursday night.

Mother’s Day weekend is looking dry, but chilly thanks to high pressure. Early Saturday morning, we will see lows in the 30s, so start making sure that things like sensitive plants in the garden are protected from frost.

Have a great day!

-Liz