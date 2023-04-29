Low pressure drifting away across the northern Great Lakes will be replaced by another storm system settling in over the weekend, which will bring a return to damp, windy and unseasonably cool weather to the Ohio Valley in the coming days.

Skies partially cleared, allowing temperatures to edge up into the mid-60s. Clouds will increase this evening ahead of a cold front that will be accompanied by a weakening line of showers, though a little rain is likely overnight, along with possible rumble of thunder.

Another storm system will turn northward from the Southeast up the Appalachians on Sunday. The bulk of the rain will fall east of the Ohio Valley, though light will develop in the afternoon and evening wrapping around the storm.

Chilly weather will return behind low pressure that will intensify and retrograde over the southeastern Canada and the northern Great Lakes. Bands of rain or showers will pivot southeast through on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the low to mid-50s, before returning to more seasonal levels later in the week, as conditions dry out.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 65

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m. High 57

Monday: Mostly cloudy, breezy, showers. High 48 (41)

Tuesday: Cloudy, breezy, light showers. High 51 (40)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 55 (39)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers p.m.. High 64 (40)

Friday: Partly sunny. High 67 (46)

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 69 (49)