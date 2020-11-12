Cool weekend ahead with a couple of cold fronts, and rain showers

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, some clouds near daybreak, low 36

Friday: Scattered clouds, slightly cooler, high 53

Saturday: Clouds increase quickly, few showers later, rain at night, high 50

Sunday: Morning showers, breezy, high 61

Monday: Clearing skies, cooler, high 48

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a fairly typical November day, however with plenty of sunshine, highs were back near normal in the middle 50s. Tonight skies will be clear early, so temps will fall fast, but then we will see an approaching weak cold front near daybreak that will bring clouds into our area.

This cold front will be absent of rain, but will bring some clouds and a wind shift in the morning. We will not see a huge change on Friday with highs in the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. I expect that by Friday night the high will be overhead, so winds will relax, and the cold air will settle in with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Saturday, we will see clouds increasing quickly, with temps starting chilly and climbing to near 50 with clouds and a few showers possible later in the day. Rain showers will ramp up Saturday night and into Sunday morning with a warm front lifting north.

We will see temps climb to the lower 60s on Sunday with rain showers early and breezy conditions. The cold front will slide through late on Sunday with lows dropping to the middle 30s. Monday will see clearing skies and highs in the upper 40s.

Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next work week, expect mostly sunny skies with a few more clouds late week. Highs will hover in the upper 40s and get into the lower 50s by late week. Morning lows will generally stay in the low to mid 30s.

-Dave