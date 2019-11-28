Cool Thanksgiving, Wet Weekend

QUICK WEATHER

COLUMBUS FORECAST

Today: Cloudy, chilly and breezy. High 43

Tonight: Cloudy and cold. Low 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, cool. High 45

Saturday: Rainy, cool. 42(35)

Sunday: Chance of rain, partly sunny. 53(41)

Monday: Scattered rain showers. High 43(36)



FORECAST DISCUSSION:

It will be cloudy. dry and chilly today especially with a northwest breeze between 10 and 15 miles per hour. Though not nearly as windy as yesterday it will be enough to keep wind chills around 30-35 degrees even in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low to mid-40s. Tonight will be cloudy and cold. The temperature will dip to within a few degrees of freezing. Winds will be lighter but late wind chill will still be in the upper 20s.



Black Friday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-40s. Small Business Saturday will be wet with rain likely all day and highs in the low 50s. Scattered showers will return Sunday afternoon with highs around 50. . Monday will be partly cloudy with scattered rain showers and highs in the low 40s.

Happy Thanksgiving!

-Bob