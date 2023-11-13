QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clear sky, high 61

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 32

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 55

Wednesday: Mainly sunny, high 62

Thursday: Few clouds, high 63

Friday: Few showers, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We kick the workweek off on a beautiful note! Expect clear skies throughout the day, with highs warming into the lower 60s. This will keep us 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We’ll feel a slight breeze at times this afternoon.

A cold front sweeps through the region going into Tuesday, which will bring cooler temperatures, but we’re not looking at rain associated with the frontal boundary. High temperatures will fall to the middle 50s, which puts us back close to normal for this point in the year. Still expect lots of sunshine, and just a light wind.

By Wednesday, we warm right back up! Highs top out in the lower 60s, with mostly sunny skies.

Going into Thursday, highs stick in the lower 60s, but clouds will start to build across the region. We’ll still see a good bit of sunshine, but more clouds by evening. This is out ahead of our next front, which looks to bring us a few showers Thursday night and into part of Friday.

Expect a few showers Friday, with highs cooling to the upper 50s.

-McKenna