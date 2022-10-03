QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 68

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 40

Tuesday: Sunny sky, high 70

Wednesday: Sunny, milder, high 72

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 74

Friday: Partly cloudy, cool, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Monday!

We have a beautiful fall week ahead!

As high pressure starts to move into the area, clouds are clearing out and giving us a sunny start to the week. After a cool start around 40 degrees, temperatures are quickly climbing to the upper 60s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal for this time of year, but right in line with yesterday’s highs.

A clear sky and light northerly breeze will lead to a quick fall in temperatures tonight. We’ll bottom out around 40 degrees, which is about 10 degrees cooler than normal. Layers will be your friend the next couple of days because even though low temperatures will drop to the 40s in the morning, we’ll see a warming trend the next few afternoons. Highs will reach around 70 degrees Tuesday, low 70s Wednesday, then the mid 70s Thursday.

Thursday’s warmer temperatures will be accompanied by increasing clouds and a strong breeze ahead of a cold front. As that front moves through, there will be a slight chance for showers, but with such dry air in place, most of us will only see increasing clouds Thursday and Friday. More noticeable will be the drastic drop in temperature behind the front. Friday and Saturday, highs will only reach the mid 50s, which is almost 15 degrees below normal for this time of year. As clouds clear out Saturday and Sunday morning, lows will drop to the 30s, which could lead to the first round of frost this season.

Have a great day!

-Liz